Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are asking a federal judge to grant them permission to jet set down to Mexico for a family vacation. The husband and wife duo, who each recently finished individual prison sentences for their roles in the infamous college admissions scandal, filed court documents through their attorneys seeking approval to travel to San Jose del Cabo for the period of a week in June. The couple argues the court should say yes as they claim they’ve been abiding by the conditions of their supervised releases, according to legal filings obtained by Page Six and TMZ.