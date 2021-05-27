Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

FIU Men’s Soccer 2021 Recap: Some Room for Improvement

By Richard Gibson
panthernow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaced with cancelations, schedule reworks, and being pushed back an entire semester due to COVID-19, it felt like a miracle that the 2021 FIU Men’s soccer season was able to kick off. COVID has challenged the world and has impacted college sports in an unprecedented way. Typically the men’s soccer...

panthernow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#Conference Usa#Ncaa Tournament#World Soccer#Team Sports#International Soccer#Kentucky Wildcats#Fiu Men S Soccer 2021#Fiu Men#Covid#Conference Usa#C Usa#Ospreys#Unf#The Florida Atlantic Owls#Fau#Jacksonville Dolphins#South Carolina Gamecocks#Pittsburgh Panthers#Fort Lauderdale Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccermvariety.com

MPU hands TanHoldings its first loss in men’s soccer tourney

MP United Football Club ended the TanHoldings Football Club's winning streak in the Men's M-League Spring 2021 on Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center. MPU had a plan and its players stuck to it as they kept TanHoldings away from any clear shots. On the offensive end, the MPU players maintained a steady pace as they gradually wore down THFC. After several attempts, MPU finally scored its first goal which came at the 22nd minute mark courtesy of Kuu Nishimura.
West Point, NYNew Haven Register

Army hires Brian Plotkin as men's soccer coach

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Plotkin, an All-American at Indiana who went on to win an MLS Cup with the Columbus Crew, was named head soccer coach at Army on Thursday. Plotkin spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame and also served on the staffs at Dartmouth and Loyola Chicago. He takes over for Russell Payne, who left earlier this month after 11 years to become head coach at Northwestern.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

LCCC Men’s Soccer Tabbed as 12th Seed for NJCAA Tournamet

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (LCCC RELEASE) - The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team will be the 12 seed in the upcoming NJCAA Men’s Soccer National Tournament in Wichita, Kan. The Golden Eagles will be in Pool A along with the No. 1 seed Iowa Western and the No. 8 seed...
Philadelphia, PAOnward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Signs Defender Mani Diop

Following a successful spring season, Penn State men’s soccer has added to its roster for the upcoming fall season. On Wednesday, the team announced if officially signed Senegalese defender Mani Diop. Diop will likely be an important addition to the Nittany Lions’ backline. He already has experience at the professional...
Soccerwyomingnewsnow.tv

Golden Eagles Men’s Soccer Claim Second Straight Region IX Title

CASPER, Wyo. (LCCC RELEASE) - The Golden Eagles beat Otero 1-0 to claim their second consecutive Region IX and Northwest Plains District championship on Tuesday afternoon. The Golden Eagles started out strong, almost opening the scoring in the fourth minute when Jared Ramos (Thornton, Colo.) struck a ball just wide of the goal.
Soccerbloggersodear.com

Men’s Soccer Spring Season Takeaways and Awards

With the dust now settled on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons’ men’s soccer season, I think it is safe to say that this was the strangest season the Deacs have been involved in. Ultimately finishing as the 6th ranked team in the final United Soccer Coaches’ Poll, the Deacs went through all kinds of trials and tribulations to finish their season with a 13-3-2 mark. The Deacs occupied the top 5 of the poll through most of the fall, opening the season ranked No. 1 until a 2-1 loss at Clemson knocked them off their perch, although they recovered quickly and headed into ACC Tournament play at 7-1 with wins over then No. 3 UNC and No. 3 Clemson. The team would be struck by a COVID outbreak just prior to their matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers, and would fall to the Hoos 2-0 at Spry without the majority of their starters as well as much of the bench. This game would also mark the end of 10 Wake soccer careers, with Machop Chol, Isaiah Parente, Michael DeShields, Calvin Harris, Justin McMaster (althought he would make one appearance in the spring), and Andrew Pannenberg all moving on to the pro ranks, and Kyle McCurley, Koby Carr, Dom Peters, and Tyrrell Moore all moving on from the program, with McCurley and Carr finding new homes with the Wisconsin Badgers and UNC Charlotte 49ers respectively.
Soccervegas24seven.com

UNLV MEN’S SOCCER NEWS: Rebels Sign Tucker Fenton From Yavapai

Tucker Fenton from Yavapai will join the Rebels for the 2021 fall season. Tucker Fenton is the third player to sign with UNLV men’s soccer to play in the fall of 2021, head coach Rich Ryerson announced on Friday. Fenton will transfer to UNLV after playing the previous two years...
Miami, FLupressonline.com

Men’s Soccer Spotlight: Edgardo Obregon

Passion, hard work, and a sprinkle of heart and soul is the formula that has driven undergraduate business student Edgardo “Gato” Obregon into becoming a superstar on the soccer field. Obregon is a current junior majoring in business management entrepreneurship and minoring in real estate. At the age of three...
Beeville, TXmysoutex.com

Coastal Bend men’s soccer team captures regular season Region XIV title

Coastal Bend men’s soccer coach Adam Butler converted the most hardened non-believer – himself – into a believer during his team’s regular-season finale at home in Beeville. Butler’s boys added another first to an already mile-long list of them, winning the program’s first-ever Region XIV regular season championship thanks to...
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

OSU men's soccer: Amanda lands MAC Hermann Trophy

Oregon State junior forward Gloire Amanda has landed the MAC Hermann Trophy on Thursday. The MAC Hermann is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. Amanda beat out fellow finalists Victor Bezerra of Indiana and Valentin Noel of Pittsburgh. Amanda is the fifth Pac-12...
College SportsPosted by
VISTA.Today

Harcum College’s Melting Pot of a Men’s Soccer Team Punches Its Ticket to National Championship

The Harcum College men’s soccer team is a testament that soccer truly is the world’s game. With a roster that features players from four different continents and a coach from across the pond, the Bears made program history last weekend with a 2-1 upset of Monroe College, the defending national champions and fourth-ranked team in the country, to punch its ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship.
Kerrville, TXscacsports.com

Devan Pilarski Named Men's Soccer Head Coach at Schreiner

KERRVILLE, Texas -- The Schreiner University Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Devan Pilarski as the new Head Coach of the Schreiner University Men's Soccer team. This will be a promotion to the Head Coach position, for coach Pilarski, who spent the previous two years as the Men's Soccer Assistant Coach.
Villanova, PAPhilly College Sports

Day One Recap – Philly Schools at NCAA Men’s East Preliminary Track & Field Meet

May 26, 2021 – Day One at the NCAA Eastern Regional meet is in the books. The competition in which Philly schools participated focused on men’s events specifically the 1500m and the 10000m events. All three Villanova runners in the 1500m advanced to the quarterfinal round to be run on Friday. In the final event of the night Haftu Strinzos set a personal best time in the 10000 meters semifinal finishing 6th by making up ground in the last 1600 meters. He qualifies for the national championships in Eugene.
SoccerDigital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer adds Dartmouth graduate transfer

On National Signing Day, Penn State was able to fill another position. Goalkeeper Christopher Palacios signed with the Nittany Lions as a graduate transfer from Dartmouth Thursday. The netminder earned himself high honors while with Dartmouth, securing Second Team All-Ivy honors in 2017. Palacios also led Dartmouth to an Ivy...
Soccerwetaskiwintimes.com

Gloire Amanda of Edmonton named best men's soccer player in NCAA

Gloire Amanda had an unforgettable season with the Oregon State University men’s soccer program. The Edmonton product scored 15 goals and help set up 22 others for the Beavers in his third year at the Div. 1 school in Corvallis, Ore., where he is majoring in Sociology. For his efforts,...
Soccercollegesoccernews.com

2020 College Soccer News Men’s All-Freshman Teams

Freshmen had an impact on the success of college soccer teams throughout the country during the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 Seasons. College Soccer News annually seeks to acknowlege their contribution through our All-Freshman Team Selections.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Andy Kohel named Cobbers head men's soccer coach

MOORHEAD — Concordia athletic director Rachel Bergeson on Friday, June 4, announced Andy Kohel as the new Cobbers head men's soccer coach. Kohel takes over for Ben Schneweis, who switched positions within the department at the end of April. Kohel was the head coach for Johnson & Wales University in Denver before the school ended all athletic programs in the summer of 2020 and then ceased operations for the entire campus this year.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

A season in 3 parts: Cal men’s soccer makes something out of nothing

Last October, the Cal men’s soccer team was hardly a team at all. At the time, the Bears were prohibited from holding official practices due to the city of Berkeley’s COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. As the last team in the Pac-12 to resume training, Kevin Grimes’ squad had to improvise. Groups of players held unofficial, self-led training sessions at city parks and tennis courts while dealing with the stresses of work, online school and the health of friends and family members.