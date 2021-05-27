newsbreak-logo
Hollytree Dental to host blood drive

TYLER — Carter BloodCare continues its efforts to replenish the local blood supply. Hollytree Dental on Old Jacksonville Highway is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Kaila Wimmer at (903) 270-1100. Carter reiterates that the pandemic has kept the blood supply at levels not seen in decades. Shuttered workplaces and virtual schooling led to blood drive cancellations and a potential loss of more than 50,000 units of blood collected, according to a news release.

