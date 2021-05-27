The Vertical Flight Society Announces the Winners of the Inaugural Design-Build-Vertical-Flight Student Competition

Aviation has become a prominent part of any country as it is the only source that lets you travel quickly to any part of the world. It essentially boosts the economy by creating employment and facilitating international trade and tourism. As per the latest estimates by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), the global aviation industry added USD 2.7 trillion to the world’s economy, making it 3.6% of the world’s GDP. Moreover, it also created around 65.5 million jobs globally. Hence, the study of it is equally important.