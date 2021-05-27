newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The Show’s Safe Return

By Sammy Approved
theboxhouston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBET revealed the official nominations for the 2021 BET Awards. This year’s nominees represent the abundance of Black excellence across music, television, film and sports. The awards show will be broadcasted live on the network celebrating some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby...

theboxhouston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Bebe Winans
Person
Ciara
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Marvin Sapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Bet Her#Live Television#Sports Television#Music Video#Live Video#Network Television#Hip Hop#Viewers Choice Award#Best Collaboration#Pop Smoke Lil Baby#Dababy Good News#Popstar Jack Harlow Ft#Lil Baby Dababy#Milli#Giveon Jack Harlow#Latto#Nigeria#Wizkid#Youssoupha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Remix
Country
Brazil
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesLynchburg News and Advance

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby top BET Award nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the prom queen and king of the 2021 BET Awards. The chart-topping rappers each scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 27 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion, who won three Grammys this...
Hip HopBET

BET Awards 2021: The Top Hip Hop Performances In The History Of The BET Awards

Since the first show in 2001, the BET Awards has been a central stage for hip hop to shine authentically on a fun, supportive and unapologetically Black platform. Over the course of those 20 years, hip hop has grown and evolved more times than we can count and the BET Awards has showcased those moments in its electrifying stage shows. Here are our favorite hip hop performances in BET Awards history.
MusicBirmingham Star

BET Awards to return live next month

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards ceremony, which became one of the first major awards to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is set to return in June as the first ceremony to invite vaccinated fans to be a part of the audience.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

BET Awards

BET Awards: Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby Lead Nominations for Live, In-Person Show. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the nominations for the 2021 BET Awards, which will return live and in-person this year. Last year, the BET Awards was one of the first major awards shows…. TV Ratings: BET Awards...
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021: The Very Best BET Awards Moments That Went Viral

Even before social media took over the Internet, the BET Awards kept the world talking with star-studded surprises and once-in-a-lifetime performances. The touching moment of respect shared between Michael Jackson and James Brown at the third BET Awards in 2003 set the tone for countless other meaningful moments that shocked us and brought smiles, laughs, and tears. From Destiny’s Child’s jaw-dropping dance moves in 2005 to the Fugees reunion that warmed our hearts that same year, the BET Awards are never short on unforgettable moments. The power of social media has proven how significant these moments are by adding numbers that show the impact in real time. With the 2021 nominees recently announced, everyone wants to know who will have the timeline talking this year. Here are the five most viral moments in BET Awards history:
Worldnewspotng.com

Full List: Burna Boy, Wizkid Nominated For 2021 BET Awards

Nigerian music stars, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been nominated in the ‘Best International Act’ category of the 2021 edition of the BET Awards. The duo will compete with Aya Nakamura, D Platnumz, Emicida, Headie One, Young T & Bugsey, and Youssoupha for the prestigious award. The nominees for the...
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021: Five Reasons Why 24KGoldn Is Blowing Up

When you pick a name like 24KGoldn, you better have the skills to back up the audacious confidence. Fortunately, after dropping his debut single “Valentino,” the 20 year-old singer proved he’s worth his weight in gold. He followed up with an eight-track EP, Dropped Outta College, which reached No.1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and stayed there for three weeks. 24K Goldn has already established himself as one of generation Z’s brightest lights.
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

DaBaby And Drake Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations

BET has revealed its nominations for the 2021 BET Awards. DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion lead with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five apiece. DaBaby earned nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award, and four nominations for Best Collaboration for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, “Cry Baby” with Meg, “For the Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and the “What’s Poppin” remix with Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Defends BET Awards Nominations From Yung Bleu Rant

Coi Leray’s emergence into the Hip Hop game deserves attention. The 24-year-old already has a platinum hit, and her highly-anticipated debut album has fans talking all over social media. She’s beginning to gain recognition for her rapid ascent, starting with her pair of nominations at the BET Awards. Unfortunately, Yung...
Hip Hophotspotatl.com

Hip Hop Spot: Here’s Who’s Leading In The 2021 BET Awards Nominees List

BET dropped the nominees for the 2021 BET Awards & they’re interesting and also controversial. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the pack with seven nominations, with Cardi and Drake behind them with five. The categories are heavy hitters and the most arguable category is the best female hip hop artist. The ladies in the category are: Cardi B., Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Latto, and Saweetie. Social media argued that Flo Milli deserved to be recognized since Coi Leray was honored.
MusicWUSA

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards features some big performances and even bigger winners. The most celebrated names in music came together for the star-studded show on Thursday, and a lucky few walked away with the coveted trophies. Going into Thursday's show, Megan Thee Stallion led the pack with a grand...
Entertainmentrespect-mag.com

BET Awards Returns Live on Sunday, June 27 from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live

BET announced today that the 2021 “BET Awards” will return LIVE, Sunday, June 27th, from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Culture’s biggest night will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact. The 2020 “BET Awards” broke ground as the first official award show to move forward during the global pandemic and claimed the top spot as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2020 broadcast season, for the sixth consecutive calendar year (2015-2020)*. Returning with a live show audience, BET also announced that vaccinated individuals can register starting May 27th for consideration to be a part of the 2021 “BET Awards”. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The official 2021 “BET Awards” nominations are to be announced at a later date.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in ‘Verzuz’ Rematch Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went head-to-head again Sunday night for a Verzuz rematch, and it did not disappoint!!!. The 2 founders of the super popular music competition squared off at Miami’s Club LIV, and they dedicated the evening to the late DMX. DaBaby, Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Busta Rhymes and...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Wins AOTY For "My Turn" At 2021 IHeartRadio Awards

Lil Baby was already a force to be reckoned with after unleashing a series of mixtapes and his debut project Harder Than Ever between 2017 and 2019. His star power reached new heights when he dropped his second studio album My Turn at the top of 2020, going on to earn the Atlanta native some of the biggest hits of his career and two Grammy nominations at the 2021 ceremony.