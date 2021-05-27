BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The Show’s Safe Return

Even before social media took over the Internet, the BET Awards kept the world talking with star-studded surprises and once-in-a-lifetime performances. The touching moment of respect shared between Michael Jackson and James Brown at the third BET Awards in 2003 set the tone for countless other meaningful moments that shocked us and brought smiles, laughs, and tears. From Destiny’s Child’s jaw-dropping dance moves in 2005 to the Fugees reunion that warmed our hearts that same year, the BET Awards are never short on unforgettable moments. The power of social media has proven how significant these moments are by adding numbers that show the impact in real time. With the 2021 nominees recently announced, everyone wants to know who will have the timeline talking this year. Here are the five most viral moments in BET Awards history: