Highlands Ranch, CO

Colorado Community Media garners 27 awards

By Staff report
washparkprofile.com
 3 days ago

The Highlands Ranch Herald took two top honors in its weekly newspaper division with General Excellence in Editorial and Advertising in the 2021 Colorado Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The paper was among numerous weekly and monthly Colorado Community Media publications in the annual statewide competition. Colorado Community Media — which prints 24 publications — also won 25 total awards in specific categories: 15 first place and 10 second place. The Colorado Press Association teamed with the Kansas Press Association to provide numerous online seminars during the virtual convention May 20-21.

