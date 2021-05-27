Obituary for Ken Lundgren

Ken Lundgren, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 25, 2021 at the age of 87. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Road) in Shakopee. Pastor David Olson and Ken’s granddaughter, Pastor Sarah Stein, will preside. Ken’s grandchildren will act as pallbearers, and he will be laid to rest at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Prior Lake. A luncheon will follow at the Prior Lake VFW. Masks are required for anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated. Family and friends are also able to stream the service at the following Zoom link: Ken Lundgren Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 912 7610 3557 / Passcode: 965903).