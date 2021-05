One of the most popular ways used by investors to come to the United States is the E-2 visa. If successful, in most cases the investor and his or her family members are granted a five-year visa enabling them to direct and develop the business they have invested in and live in the United States. The spouse of the principal investor can apply for an employment authorization document enabling him or her to work anywhere in the United States during the time they hold the visa. Children can attend schools and are eligible to qualify for discounted tuition fees at many colleges in the United States saving their parents thousands of dollars in tuition fees that otherwise would be charged at higher foreign student rates. On the expiry of the five-year term, E-2 visas can be renewed on an indefinite basis in five year increments. The only serious shortcoming to the E-2 visa is applicants are not eligible to adjust their status to get green cards, that is to say, permanent resident status.