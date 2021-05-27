Cancel
Festival

Visions festival WILL return for 2021, with Billy Nomates, Porridge Radio, Flohio and tons more

By Luke Cartledge
loudandquiet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re delighted to show our support to our friends at east London day festival Visions. So far the lineup includes Porridge Radio (pictured above at Visions 2018), Flohio, Billy Nomates, NiNE8 Collective, Yard Act, Gaika, Girl Ray, Porij, Folly Group, Wu-Lu, Keyah/Blu, Martha Skye Murphy, Falls Nioke, Famous, Caroline, Kai Kwasi and more. For the first time – and for obvious reasons – this year’s festival will only feature UK-based acts.

www.loudandquiet.com
