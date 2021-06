Last week my daughter came home and told me about a new school rule. Pupils had been instructed they are no longer allowed to wear their blazers out of the school grounds. As soon as they leave the premises, their blazers must go in their bags. "That sounds sensible," I said in as breezy a manner as I could muster, despite the goosebumps down my arms. I knew the reasoning behind it. The school badge contains a recognisably Jewish symbol – and currently that’s deemed a safety risk.