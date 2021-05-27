Let’s get vaccinated, live healthy and return to normal

The FDA and CDC have now approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Why is it important for healthy young people to get the vaccine?. While younger people have had less severe complications than older people, a small segement of teenagers have been hospitalized and even died from COVID-19. There are also teenagers who have struggled with “long COVID-19,” a set of chronic symptoms after COVID-19 infection. Also, the newer variants of COVID-19 seem to be more contagious in children and teenagers and may lead to higher rates of hospitalizations.