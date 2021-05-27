newsbreak-logo
Health

Let's get vaccinated, live healthy and return to normal

By Gary Gianetti
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a community, Coloradans have made great progress in tackling the pandemic with social distancing measures and vaccines being widely distributed; so much so that Colorado may be able to reach 70% immunity by August. Still, COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe rapidly. Not only is it important to get vaccinated, but it’s also important to take care of your mental and physical health so that we can transition back to normalcy as smoothly as possible.

