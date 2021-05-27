newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee bathroom law sponsor says criminal penalties are now included in bill

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Hp7q_0aDkt2Wc00
© Getty Images

A Republican lawmaker in Tennessee now says a new law requiring state businesses and government facilities to post signs outside bathrooms if they allow transgender people to use them includes criminal penalties, even though such penalties weren't mentioned when the bill was debated this year, according to The Associated Press.

State Rep. Tim Rudd (R) said businesses could face a class B misdemeanor if they don’t post the signage within 30 days after being warned, even though in March he told other lawmakers the bill did not provide for fines or penalties.

Rep. Bill Beck (D) told the newswire service on Thursday that Rudd misled other state lawmakers on his remarks on this legislation.

“It was a misleading statement to the entire, full State Committee, some 20 representatives,” Beck told the AP. “Very discouraging to pass legislation with misleading answers.”

Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed the bill into law on May 17. It's one of several controversial pieces of legislation approved by the GOP-controlled state government that has drawn sharp criticism as discriminatory from the LGBTQ community.

The law will be enacted on July 1, according to the AP.

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Criminal Law#State Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#The Associated Press#State Committee#Ap#Gop#Lgbtq#Criminal Penalties#Gov Bill Lee#Rep Bill Beck#Legislation#State Businesses#Government Facilities#Bathrooms#Misleading Answers#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Abortion deserts could come with Supreme Court's next case

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an abortion rights case from Mississippi that would ban abortion after 15 weeks’ gestation, except for medical emergencies or fetal anomalies. Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the third abortion rights case that the court has considered in five years, but the first that could truly undermine the standard set by Roe v Wade almost 50 years ago.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Senate passes sweeping voting restrictions bill

The GOP-controlled Texas state Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping voting restrictions bill that has been lambasted by critics who say it will disproportionately impact low-income and minority communities. As CBS News reports, the bill has been sent to the Texas House of Representatives. If passed by the House, where...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The last days of Roe v. Wade?

Pro-choice abortion advocates are warning ominously that the Supreme Court is about to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision. The head of the Center for Reproductive Rights said “alarm bells are ringing loudly” with the threat of overturning Roe. Democratic politicians are raising the same alarms. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice faces pressure for action on civil rights post-Trump

The Biden Justice Department is facing mounting pressure to address civil rights challenges and rework the agency’s priorities in the wake of the Trump administration now that it has a full slate of civil rights leaders at the helm. The top DOJ officials who have been confirmed in recent months...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' use of Congressional Review Act puts filibuster debate in new light

Last week, the window closed on the ability of the Democrats in the Senate to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal regulations issued late in the Trump administration. The Democrats in the Senate passed three CRA resolutions in the past four months. One was to eliminate a Trump rollback of emission standards for methane. The second resolution would eliminate the Department of Treasury’s “true lender” rule which made it easier for banks to issue loans with higher interest rates. The final resolution was passed two weeks ago when Senate Democrats voted to repeal an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule requiring the agency to turn over more information to employers during the process known as “conciliation.” Those bills will likely be passed by the House and signed by President Biden.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sunday shows - Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate

Infrastructure and a proposed commission to study the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 dominated the Sunday morning political talk shows, with multiple guests weighing in on the topics. Senate Republicans last Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that includes $506 billion for roads, bridges and...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

Democratic control of Congress will be on the line next year as Republicans look to claw their way back into power after a disappointing 2020 election that cost them the White House and their Senate majority. But despite the conventional wisdom that the party of a new president tends to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024

A growing number of Republicans are already jockeying ahead of 2024 as they await former President Trump ’s decision on another possible White House run. While Trump has not confirmed whether he will launch a third presidential bid, he has repeatedly teased the idea since losing the election in 2020.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

J.D. Vance emerges as wild card in Ohio GOP Senate primary

CLEVELAND — Conservative author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance has emerged as an "X-factor" in the Ohio Senate race as he considers bringing his name recognition and deep pockets to the already crowded Republican primary. Vance, the author of the best-selling “Hillbilly Elegy,” has drawn attention from Democrats and Republicans...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported by Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation reported on Saturday 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Navajo Department of Health. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement on Twitter that health officials reported the total number of deaths has risen to 1,332. The total number of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: GOP extremism is poisoning the nation

More and more fights breaking out on airplanes. Why? The short answer is that wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 remains a politically divisive statement. Nine killed by gunfire in another mass shooting. Hateful attacks on Jews and Asians rising. All of that happened in the last week. Americans should...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House GOP fights back against mask, metal detector fines

GOP lawmakers are doing everything they can to avoid paying fines for running afoul of rules imposed by Democrats that require masks and security screenings before entering the House chamber. At least six Republicans have been fined in recent days for protesting the House floor mask requirement, adding to five...