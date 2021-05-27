Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk

Dan Harmon has opened up regarding the long-rumored Kanye West episode of Rick and Morty and why it hasn't come to fruition, despite West being a big fan of the series. "Time will tell," Harmon said during an interview on MSNBC, this week.. "I think that when Kanye signs on, as he did, to do an episode, it won't just be Kanye doing a guest voice or Kanye doing a song. We agreed that it needed to be really interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise having its own integrity and Kanye having his own, without spoiling any details of what that story would be. Suffice it to say, the end result was going to be a lot of original music."