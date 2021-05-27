newsbreak-logo
Lloyd’s inks deal to make “world’s most advanced” digital insurance marketplace

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLloyd’s, the International Underwriting Association (IUA) and the boards of the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), have entered into partnership with DXC Technology to build what they call “the world’s most advanced digital and technology-led insurance marketplace.”. In a statement, Lloyd’s said the new arrangement “will support the ambition set out...

BusinessTechCrunch

Once a buzzword, digital transformation is reshaping markets

TechCrunch may tend to have a private-company focus, but we do keep tabs on public companies in the tech world as they often provide hints, notes and other pointers on how startups may be faring. In this case, however, we’re working in reverse; startups have told us for several quarters now that their markets are picking up momentum as customers shake up their buying behavior with a distinct advantage for companies helping customers move into the digital realm. And public company results are now confirming the startups’ perspective.
BusinessZDNet

Cisco announces new country manager for Brazil

Networking firm Cisco has appointed Ricardo Mucci as the new country manager for its Brazilian subsidiary. Mucci succeeds Laércio Albuquerque, who has been promoted to a regional role in March as part of a strategy to accelerate the uptake and evolution of the company's networking systems in the region in a context of digital transformation.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Workplace Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Capgemini SE, Atos Syntel, Infosys Limited, HCL Technology

Global Digital Workplace Market Size study, by Component (Solutions [Unified Communication and Collaboration, Unified Endpoint Management, Enterprise Mobility and Management] and Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) Vertical (BFSI, Consumer goods and retail, Telecommunication and IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Government and public sector, Media and entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Workplace market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Workplace market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Businessttownmedia.com

Three Acquisitions By Gryphon Investors, Including the ServiceNow Division of Highmetric, Will Form the Leading Worldwide ServiceNow-Focused Services Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in the ServiceNow division of Highmetric, a global digital IT services provider, from The Acacia Group ("Acacia"), which has retained a minority investment in the company. The standalone ServiceNow business will continue to be known as Highmetric, while the non-ServiceNow divisions have been rebranded as MajorKey Technologies and will continue to be backed by The Acacia Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Digital Media Lead, a Digital Marketing Company, Announces the Launch of New Services

Digital Media Lead is Devoted to Helping E-Commerce Businesses to Succeed. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Jeremias Sorea, CEO of the full service digital marketing company Digital Media Lead, is pleased to announce the launch of new high end services. These new services were created to help E-commerce stores to strengthen their digital presence as much as possible.
BusinessVentureBeat

Microsoft to drive Italy’s digital transformation with defense partner

(Reuters) — Italian defense group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy’s public administration and critical national infrastructures, the two companies said in a statement. The project will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions,...
BusinessNBC San Diego

UK Furniture Retailer Made.com Wants to Raise $141 Million in an IPO

LONDON — British online furniture seller Made.com announced Tuesday that it plans to float at least 25% of its shares on the London Stock Exchange. The London-based company — co-founded in 2010 by entrepreneurs Li Ning, Brent Hoberman, Julien Callede and Chloe Macintosh — is aiming to raise approximately £100 million ($141 million) by selling new shares, while existing shareholders will also offload some of their stock.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Ulu Ventures Soars Above its Target By Raising $138 Million As One Of The Largest Latina-Led Firms

Miriam Rivera is not your typical VC. The cofounder, CEO and managing director of Ulu Ventures was raised by parents from Puerto Rico who came to the mainland U.S. as migrant farmers. She credits her early immersion in computer education for setting her up for her future career, which has included four degrees from Stanford and becoming Google’s deputy general counsel.
BusinessLaw.com

The Biggest Private Equity Clients: A Breakdown of Which Law Firms they Use in the UK and Europe

Private equity has never been so lucrative for law firms, meaning their relationship with the biggest clients has never been so important. With around $2 trillion of unspent capital available to deploy, the private equity industry is an ever-larger part of the global M&A market, which has benefited private equity-focused legal advisers such as Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins.
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Ridesharing Insurance Market May See Big Move : Chubb, Aviva, Swiss Re, Lloyd's

-- The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Ridesharing Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the COVID-19 Outbreak- Ridesharing Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are BNP Cardif, Credit Agricole Assurances,
Businessxda-developers

How Europe Plans to Become a World Leader in 6G

As a technology company, respecting and protecting intellectual property is one of the core principles of our business. We’re committed to open research and innovation. We welcome integration with advanced technologies across the global value chain, and we have the infrastructure in place to rapidly launch products and services with top quality and performance to meet our customers’ needs.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Smart City Business Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft ,SAP SE

Latest released the research study on Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart City Business Analytics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart City Business Analytics Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States),SAP SE (Germany),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Salesforce (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Tableau (United States)
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture

The Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Manufacturer Detail, Datamatics, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture & Sutherland Global Services etc have been looking into Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Relativity acquires AI startup

Two months after landing an investment from Silver Lake at a $3.6 billion valuation, Chicago tech company Relativity has acquired an artificial intelligence startup that helps organizations identify sensitive data. Relativity announced this week that it's buying Text IQ, a New York startup that uses AI to help businesses and...
Businessaithority.com

Thales and Atos create the European champion in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for Defence and Security

Atos and Thales announce the creation of Athea, a joint venture that will develop a sovereign big data and artificial intelligence platform for public and private sector players in the defence, intelligence and internal state security communities. Athea will draw on the experience gained by both companies from the demonstration phase of the ARTEMIS programme, the big data platform of the French Ministry of Armed Forces. The contract to optimise and prepare the full-scale roll-out of the ARTEMIS platform was also awarded jointly to the two leaders by the French Defense Procurement Agency on April 30, 2021. The new joint venture will initially serve the French market before addressing European requirements at a later date.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Jitterbit Buys B2B Integration Provider eBridge Connections

Application programming interface (API) integration company Jitterbit has purchased eBridge Connections, according to a Thursday (May 27) announcement. eBridge, an integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) company, lets data move between electronic data interchange (EDI), eCommerce, customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) and systems located on-site or off-site. “Jitterbit’s acquisition...
BusinessThe Drum

Impact to Host Partnerships Experience 2021 to Educate Marketers on the Growing Partnerships Industry

The four-week complimentary virtual event will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to discuss how to optimise partnerships. London, UK May, 27th 2021 — Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announced that it will host Partnerships Experience 2021 (PX 2021), a first-of-its-kind virtual event designed to arm attendees with the knowledge, motivation and connections to create productive partnerships. PX 2021 will take place 2nd - 25th June, 2021 and will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to learn about the burgeoning partnerships ecosystem, network, and ultimately, create new partnerships.