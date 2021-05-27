newsbreak-logo
New I-64 Wabash River bridges included in IDOT 6 year program

 3 days ago

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has released its six-year highway improvement program. Included in the $20.7 billion 2022-2027 program is $98 million for the construction of new Interstate-64 bridges across the Wabash River south of Grayville. The twin spans link White County in Illinois to Posey County in Indiana. The proposed highway improvement project includes $8 million for engineering of the new bridges and $90 million for the actual construction. IDOT noted that the cost of both engineering and construction will be shared equally...

