Bellevue deputy who went viral for controversial Tik Tok fired
A Bellevue deputy was fired following controversy over a viral Tik Tok he posted while on duty. In the video, former Deputy Marshal Silvester mocked NBA star LeBron James for a recently-deleted tweet in regards to the fatal Columbus, Ohio Police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant. In the Tik Tok, Silvester pretended to be responding to a disturbance call where one man is stabbing another and "calls" James to see how he should respond to the situation.www.kivitv.com