Bellevue deputy who went viral for controversial Tik Tok fired

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bellevue deputy was fired following controversy over a viral Tik Tok he posted while on duty. In the video, former Deputy Marshal Silvester mocked NBA star LeBron James for a recently-deleted tweet in regards to the fatal Columbus, Ohio Police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant. In the Tik Tok, Silvester pretended to be responding to a disturbance call where one man is stabbing another and "calls" James to see how he should respond to the situation.

www.kivitv.com
Related
Bellevue, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Two children found dead at Bellevue home

Bellevue Police are searching for the father of two children who were found dead Sunday morning in a Bellevue home. Adam L. Price, 34, may be driving a dark blue Mazda CX7 with Nebraska license plates, VGY434, according to police. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.
Idaho Statekmvt

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A database on police decertifications shows that 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct in 2020. The Idaho Statesman reports that records show these disciplinary actions are up from 2019, when 39 officers were stripped of their credentials. Officers can...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Missing: Nampa ID Teen Missing Since May 7

A southwest Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you have any information on the whereabouts of Tristuana Ruby Navarro-Rios? Her missing persons profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Website. Her last date of contact was May 7, 2021. Navaroo-Rios,...
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

SUV crashes into storefront in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An SUV drove into an Idaho Falls business on Park Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police reports show at around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway, hit a streetlight, drove over the pavement and crashed into the entrance of Pandora’s Baubles & Beads at 440 Park Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Dies Following Nine-vehicle Crash in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old woman involved in a nine-vehicle fiery crash in Boise last week has died from her injuries. According to Idaho State Police, the woman, who has not been identified yet, was involved in the May 11, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84. According to ISP, multiple emergency and...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Update: Coroner identifies Boise woman who died after fiery I-84 crash last week

Idaho State Police say the nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in West Boise last week has caused a fatality. A 27-year-old Boise woman who suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash has died, according to a news release from ISP. The woman was identified as Julia Goodwin, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Idaho StatePost Register

Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman who was critically injured in a nine-car collision on Interstate 84 has died. Idaho State Police announced the death on Monday, but said more information would be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office. ISP believes the crash started after the driver of...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Police: One injured in I-15 crash caused by semi changing lanes

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 3:06 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello. Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade. Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Bellevue, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Book deal for Bellevue deputy after viral TikTok video

A Bellevue police officer who found national fame last month for a TikTok video mocking NBA star LeBron James will be moving to a different medium this fall. In the wake of his viral video, Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester has landed a book deal with Houston-based Di Angelo Publications, the publishing house told the Express over the weekend. “Never Off Duty” is scheduled to be published in September.
Bellevue, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Bellevue council faces unplanned debate over ‘TikTok cop’

A number of people virtually attended a Bellevue City Council meeting on Monday to express their views for and against keeping Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester, who found fame through a viral TikTok video late last month, on duty at the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. The comments were made during an open...
Bellevue, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Who speaks for Bellevue?

Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said last week that the city will continue to employ a deputy marshal who posted a controversial TikTok video that went viral. He said the matter is being handled internally. It was as if the matter was done and dusted. That’s not good enough. This is...
Bellevue, IDIdaho Mountain Express

TikTok cop will remain with Bellevue Marshal’s Office

A Bellevue police officer who gained national attention—and millions of views—for a controversial TikTok video will remain employed with the local Marshal’s Office while the matter is handled internally, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns confirmed Tuesday. Meanwhile, in another video posted to TikTok late Tuesday morning, Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester said...