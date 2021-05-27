"Mobility era. Play your taxes!" game earns the STEM.org Authenticated™ Educational Product Trustmark

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced the addition of an expert panel of leaders in Higher Education to speak at its Spring 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) this week. The virtual leadership summit, taking place May 26-27, will host the Presidents, Deans, and Directors of prominent schools including James Madison University, the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, and Henley Business School Africa, sharing their vast experience as they map out the transformation of the post-pandemic higher education landscape. The experts will discuss topics such as the safe return of students to campus; the new learning environment for 2021 and beyond; best practices for earning student and faculty trust; and maintaining engagement during remote learning.