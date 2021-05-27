newsbreak-logo
Additive Manufacturing Users Group Names Technical Competition Winners

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Bill Braune and Vito Gervasi take the top spots in AMUG's annual technical competition. The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the winners of its annual Technical Competition, which recognizes excellence in additive manufacturing applications and finishing techniques. A panel of industry veterans selected Bill Braune of Dinsmore, Inc. and Vito Gervasi of Cadens LLC as winners of the competition, which was held at the group's 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

#Advanced Manufacturing#Manufacturing Industry#Digital Manufacturing#Advanced Technology#Industrial Design#Advanced Engineering#Amug#Dinsmore Inc#Cadens Llc#Advanced Finishing#Ornl#Baam#Fdm#Msoe#Formalloy Technologies#Renaissance Services#Dmg Mori#Printing Solutions#Basf#Dyndrite Corporation
Industryicotodaymagazine.com

Global Deep See Mining Market Top Manufacturers: Eramet Group, Hydril Pressure Control (GE Hydril), Nordic Ocean Resources AS (Nora), Teledyne Technologies, Lockheed Martin etc.

Introduction: Global Deep See Mining Market, 2020-26 This meticulous research representation highlighting crucial elements across present and past timelines feature innovative developments in the market ecosystem that thoroughly determine high potential investment returns in Global Deep See Mining market. The report takes into account decisive factors and makes accurate deductions...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

AGCO Enters into Targeted Spraying Technology Collaboration Agreement With Bosch, xarvio Digital Farming Solutions Powered by BASF and Raven Industries Inc.

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced it has entered into a proof of concept (PoC) collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), with the objective of evaluating targeted spraying technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop input costs while driving farm and environmental sustainability.
Boyne City, MIpowderbulksolids.com

Industrial Magnetics Announces 30,000-Sq-Ft Addition to Manufacturing Facility

Industrial Magnetics Inc. (IMI) announces a 36,000-sq-ft addition to the manufacturing facility in Boyne City, MI. The large addition, which more than doubles the existing manufacturing space, strategically supports the steady business growth from existing and new products, the growth of key channel partners, and the recent acquisition of Walker Magnetics.
Economyadditivemanufacturing.media

Desktop Metal Develops Additive Manufacturing Process for Wood Parts

Desktop Metal has launched the Forust additive manufacturing (AM) process to sustainably produce functional end-use wood parts using its single-pass binder jetting AM technology. The Forust process upcycles waste byproducts from wood manufacturing (cellulose dust) and the paper industry (lignin), and rematerializes functional wood parts through high-speed 3D printing, creating digital grain throughout the part.
Las Vegas, NMnmhu.edu

Competition winners receive business idea seed money

LAS VEGAS, NM – Five people won a combined $5,000 in seed money for their business ideas during Highlands University’s Department of Business Administration’s first ever business pitch competition. The awards ceremony for the competition, COWBOY UP!, was conducted virtually April 19. “We were amazed reviewing the submitted pitches, which...
Engineeringmmsonline.com

Plotting a Pathway to Profitable Additive Manufacturing

Applying the AM part selection criteria that I provided previously is the first step to identifying whether a part is a potential candidate for Additive Manufacturing (AM). Ensuring that the material is available, the part fits within the AM build envelope and the complex features seem to justify the use of AM (versus numerous setups or changeovers on a mill, say) only means that a part can be printed; it does not mean that it should be printed. That is where sticker shock comes into play, particularly with metal AM processes like powder bed fusion.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

DENSO VP Named 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Winner

DENSO has announced that Raja Shembekar, vice president of its North America Production Innovation Center, has won a Manufacturing Leadership Award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council for his outstanding achievement in the Digital Transformation category. Shembekar was recognized at the Council’s virtual awards gala on May 19. Shembekar earned the...
Orlando, FLtctmagazine.com

AMUG awards four new DINOs for contributions to additive manufacturing industry

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) returned in-person last week for its 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida where it presented another four of its prestigious DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Awards. The honours recognise individuals for their tenure and contributions to the advancement of the AM industry, passion for sharing...
Engineeringthefabricator.com

How additive manufacturing makes "impossible" materials possible

I spoke with an AM entrepreneur a few days ago. I’ll call him Bob. The guy was not only a brainiac but fun to talk to. Someone who laughed a great deal and clearly enjoyed what he was doing. Bob’s work? Constructing impossible parts from equally impossible materials. A little...
EconomyBusiness Insider

JELD-WEN Canada Named Manufacturer of the Year Winner from ENERGY STAR

TORONTO, May 19, 2021/CNW/ - JELD-WEN of Canada, a subsidiary of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), was named the ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year in the category of Windows and Doors for 2021. The ENERGY STAR® Canada Awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. JELD-WEN of Canada has won this award five times over the last seven years bringing their total ENERGY STAR® award count to eight. The ENERGY STAR® program is internationally recognized and the symbol is known broadly by consumers as a trusted mark for high efficiency products.
Businessimveurope.com

Canadian Additive Manufacturing to distribute Evatronix scanners

Evatronix SA has established cooperation with Canadian Additive Manufacturing, which became a distributor of eviXscan 3D scanners and solutions on the territory of Canada. Canadian Additive Manufacturing deals with additive manufacturing and 3D scanning solutions. The company operates in the Canadian market, a demanding market in terms of introducing new scanning technologies and processes. That is why Canadian Additive Manufacturing carefully selects new products for its portfolio. The company focuses on choosing the best solution from a given product category and, in the case of 3D scanners, it has decided on the eviXscan 3D brand:
Businesswhattheythink.com

Screenworks Implements Kornit Digital DTG Technology to Grow Capabilities, Create New Opportunities for On-Demand Production

“The Kornit Avalanche HD6 has brought us flexibility, adaptability, and profitability with a high-definition print.”. Duesseldorf, Germany – Kornit Digital, a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, today announces United Kingdom-based apparel decorator Screenworks has supplemented its traditional screen-printing operation with the Kornit Avalanche HD6 system for single-step digital direct-to-garment (DTG) production on demand.
EconomyMySanAntonio

BDS Marketing, LLC. Honored as Gold & Silver Stevie® Award Winners in Three Categories at the 2021 American Business Awards®

Innovation & Leadership Prevail as BDS Brings Home Three Awards. BDS Marketing, LLC., a people-first, digital-led Connected Commerce solutions provider, is pleased to announce it was selected as the winner of Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in three categories during the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The three categories were Innovation of the Year (Gold Award), Woman of the Year (Silver Award), and Corporate & Community – B2B Events (Silver Award).
Technologymmsonline.com

Rethinking MRO Challenges with Desktop Metal's Studio System

Technical marketing manager Ethan Rejto of Desktop Metal says the top issue the company’s manufacturing clients discuss is the time, cost and effort to start a new production line. Rejto points out that a large portion of this difficulty stems from the lead time and cost of new tooling. Sustaining the line is also a challenge, as manufacturers need to obtain maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) parts to keep the production line going. Additive manufacturing (AM) can provide solutions to both tooling and MRO needs, with Desktop Metal citing its Studio System bound metal deposition (BMD) printer as an effective resource to lower tooling and MRO costs and lead times.
Businessdwmmag.com

MI Among the Latest to Announce Additions to Manufacturing

The industry has seen news of numerous expansions in recent weeks, including at Cardinal Glass Industries, PGT Innovations and Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.—all citing accelerated growth and market demand as leading factors. The latest includes MI Windows and Doors, which announced this week it will add 90,000 square feet to its manufacturing facility in Gratz, Pa. The $27 million project adds two production lines for vinyl windows, an automated glass room and a new training center.
Engineeringthedallasnews.net

3D Printing Market (2021-2025) | Prototyping Being Replaced by Functional Parts in 3D Printing Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

The demand for 3D printing has skyrocketed recently as COVID-19 has caused industry-wide global shortages. 3D printing can manufacture extremely precise and customizable products within a short timeframe, thereby reducing downtime. The manifold benefits of 3D printing comprise reduced costs, improved efficiency, and minimal errors. Fairfield Market Research estimates that the greatest potential in the 3D printing market for the forecast period lies in the healthcare and food & beverage industries.
Aerospace & Defensenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market 2025 Revenue and Future Growth -BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Aiolos Engineering, QinetiQ, etc.

“Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.