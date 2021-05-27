Additive Manufacturing Users Group Names Technical Competition Winners

Applying the AM part selection criteria that I provided previously is the first step to identifying whether a part is a potential candidate for Additive Manufacturing (AM). Ensuring that the material is available, the part fits within the AM build envelope and the complex features seem to justify the use of AM (versus numerous setups or changeovers on a mill, say) only means that a part can be printed; it does not mean that it should be printed. That is where sticker shock comes into play, particularly with metal AM processes like powder bed fusion.