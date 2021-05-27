Additive Manufacturing Users Group Names Technical Competition Winners
Bill Braune and Vito Gervasi take the top spots in AMUG's annual technical competition. The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the winners of its annual Technical Competition, which recognizes excellence in additive manufacturing applications and finishing techniques. A panel of industry veterans selected Bill Braune of Dinsmore, Inc. and Vito Gervasi of Cadens LLC as winners of the competition, which was held at the group's 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida.www.stamfordadvocate.com