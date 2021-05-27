newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

covid update

Sidney Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana adds 129 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths. Montana added 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and three more residents have died due to the virus.

www.sidneyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Brown County, TXkoxe.com

11 Positive COVID Cases This Week

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 11 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 11 positives, 8 were PCR, and 3 were antigen. There are currently none hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported. COVID-19 Vaccinations:. Brown County currently reports:. People with at least one dose...
Los Angeles County, CAnewsnationnow.com

12 fully vaccinated people died of COVID in L.A. County, showing shots work ‘extraordinarily well,’ health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — With millions of people in Los Angeles County now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials said Thursday evidence is becoming clearer that the shots provide exceptional protection against sickness and death from the virus. NewsNation affiliate KTLA reports data on “breakthrough cases,” or people who...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
California StateBGR

Earth is basically swallowing this town in California

A small town in California has been making news headlines in recent days for its very big problem, one that’s contributed to town officials having a sinking feeling about its future. Literally. Here’s the thing about the town of Corcoran, which sits almost equidistant between Los Angeles and San Francisco:...
Jackson County, MOBlue Springs Examiner

EJC covid-19 update

After a few weeks of slight increases, new COVID-19 cases dipped in Eastern Jackson County over the past week. According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling 14-day positive test percentage in Eastern Jackson stood at 6.3 percent as of Sunday, down from 6.6 the previous two weeks. That figured had dropped as low as 3.3 percent earlier in the spring. At the end of January, the rolling positive test percentage in EJC was at 25 percent.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

COVID Update: Thursday, May 20

Former Councilmember John Duran has been doing daily COVID updates on his Facebook page since March 2020. Many members of the community have found them helpful. They are republished here with his permission. LA County Cases1,238,121(up from 1,237,899) LA County Deaths24,140(up from 24,117) LA Positivity Rate.5%(unchanged from .5%) LA Hospitalizations356(up...
Langlade County, WIantigotimes.com

WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

– The Burden of Illness for Langlade County is 91 per 100,000 and the case activity remains MODERATELY HIGH. (WI Burden of Illness is 135.4 per 100,000 and the case activity remains HIGH). Between 5/8/2021 and 5/14/2021:. – 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Langlade County Health Department.