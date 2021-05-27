THEA Connected Vehicle Pilot Tests Lifesaving Applications at American Center of Mobility
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Connected Vehicle Pilot (THEA CV Pilot) is deploying seven connected vehicle applications in collaboration with auto manufacturers: Honda, Hyundai and Toyota using DENSO On-Board Units and Siemens Roadside Units at the American Center of Mobility (ACM) testing facility in Ann Arbor, MI from May 24 - 28, 2021.www.stamfordadvocate.com