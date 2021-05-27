newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New Report Reveals Differing Passions Among a New Generation of Wealthy Individuals

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Wealth-X Launches the Second Edition of “Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy”. Wealth-X, the world’s leading provider of data and insight on the wealthy, today released Interests Passions and Hobbies Report 2021. The second edition of this report examines the pursuits of the wealthy, focusing on the very high net worth (VHNW) population—those with $5m to $30m—and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals with $30m or more.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Europe#Special Interests#Global Population#Uhnw#Euromoney Plc#Wealthengine#Wealthy Individuals#Wealth Levels#Younger Individuals#Wealth Tiers#Millennial Interests#Relationships#Unique Data Intelligence#Gender#Strategic Decision Making#Hobbies#Wealth X Partners#Unrivaled Insight#Prestige Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Sciencemartechseries.com

New Report Reveals the Secrets to Successful Content Operations

Content Science has released the findings from its first content operations study in four years. The research reveals a strong correlation between content success and factors such as a clear content vision and strategy, regularly evaluating content effectiveness, and using advanced technology like artificial intelligence. However, compared to 2017, more...
FireRescue1

Practical applications of generational differences among fire service members

The times are changing, and so too is the generational makeup of the fire service. The current fire service workforce includes five generations: traditionalists (1900-1945), baby boomers (1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), millennials (1981-2000) and Gen Z (2001-present). With these age groups comes varied life experiences and aptitudes. An effective supervisor will work to harness the varied skills among their members – but they must first acknowledge and navigate the challenges that come with leading across generations.
Boats & Watercraftssuperyachtnews.com

Passions and hobbies of the wealthy and ultra-wealthy

Wealth-X’s recently published report Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy 2021, takes a deep dive into the pursuits of the wealthy, highlighting what makes the wealthy individuals from different sexes, ages and wealth brackets tick. Herein we consider how this information relates to the superyacht market directly. In recent...
Sciencetechxplore.com

New research model reveals how contagion spreads among network of connected people

What do misinformation and disease have in common? They spread easily. But a new paper titled "Control and spread of contagion in networks" links the two even further by postulating a single model to study both cases. The new model and associated algorithms can be used to understand potential consequences of policies designed to control or spread contagion among a network of connected people.
Retailmartechseries.com

New Jellyfish Report Reveals Critical Role of Performance Content in Retail Ecommerce

Jellyfish, digital marketing partner to the world’s leading brands (i.e., Samsung, Uber, Nestle, Deckers, Spotify, and eBay), announced today the findings from their Winning the Ecommerce Content Race: A Jellyfish Insights Report. The report focuses on the top 100 retailers in the U.S., representing categories ranging from home improvement and fashion to sporting goods and electronics. The insights highlight the critical nature of Performance Content–the high volume content users engage with right before they buy. In addition to driving organic search traffic, Performance Content converts ambivalent browsers more effectively and enables more informed purchasing decisions, resulting in fewer product returns.
Economyglobaldomainsnews.com

Suddenly wealthy from Niches, some millennials are Worried

Soaring resources and stocks from the last year have in certain instances given midlevel employees huge windfalls. People people who have profited from the industry surge normally fall into one of three groups, stated Sahil Vakil, creator of personal-finance tech firm MYRA: They had been awarded company stocks as reimbursement and those very same stocks recently thrived; they captured last year’s retail investment frenzy and shook the market to new highs; they spent early on in cryptocurrency, to good achievement.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

26-Year-Old Accountant Left Her PhD Program, And Then Built A 7-Figure Business in Less Than 3 Years

26-year-old certified public accountant (CPA) Shenaya Wilson left her PhD program to focus on growing her business. In less than three years, she’s already built a seven-figure accounting and tax planning business. She’s also the founder of the Tax Essentials Learning Program (T.E.L.P). Through this venture, Wilson educates aspiring tax professionals on the tax code and teaches them how to build their own tax practices.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Revealed: Chinese weapon scientist has been working at the heart of Cambridge University's crucial research into new battlefield material

A Chinese military scientist has been conducting research with a team at Cambridge University on a revolutionary substance discovered in Britain. Dr Junzong Feng, 38, has been working as a ‘visiting fellow’ with Cambridge’s NanoEngineering Group on graphene, a material two hundred times stronger than steel, more stretchy than rubber and which conducts electricity better than copper.
Public HealthValueWalk

How The Pandemic Impacted Entrepreneurship

The COVID-19 pandemic entirely changed the way most people approached, well, everything. The economic and business consequences of the COVID era have been immense, and businesses have taken a huge hit. For small businesses and entrepreneurs, it has proven to be a particularly difficult time from which it will take years to fully recover.
Economynewsheadline.us

Nathan Fernandes a Niche entrepreneur in different fields of business

In today’s era business niche is a specialized or focused area of a broader market that businesses can serve to differentiate themselves from the competition. Nathan is one such person who became a `Realestate broker’ by successfully creating his very first company known as lanbrokers.com. Nathan strongly believes that nothing...
Cell Phonesinfluencive.com

Why Should You Learn Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is one of the most in-demand industries right now. It offers a vast array of possibilities to everyone and anyone. With technology continuously developing, there is no better time to be a digital marketer than now, when the companies are doing or shifting their business online. Every internet...
Marketsthecoinradar.com

Stablecoin Services Firm Circle Raises $440 Million

The crypto-native economic solutions company behind the USDC (+0.05%) stablecoin has raised a money round that is massive. Revealed Friday, Circle has raised $440 million from the roster of major backers. “The financing included investments from leading equity that is personal institutional and strategic investors, including Fidelity Management and Research...
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Real Estate Investment Management Software Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

The Global Real Estate Investment Management Software market study focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
EconomyValueWalk

Inside Money: Brown Brothers Harriman and the American Way of Power

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the Hard Money’s Million Dollar Podcast; Inside Money: Brown Brothers Harriman and the American way of power; excerpt from my book on the dangers of drunkenness and alcohol abuse. Favorite Podcasts And Audible Books. 1) I actually look forward to long drives by myself...