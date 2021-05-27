Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 27 at 1:43PM CDT until May 27 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS Springfield MO

Effective: 2021-05-30 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bent; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 253 AM MDT, emergency management reported arroyos rapidly flowing into the Arkansas River, causing flooding for locations along the river. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Higbee and Caddoa. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED