Investing.com -- Like many other IPOs of 2020, BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) was received with a bang, with shares almost tripling on the first day of trading. The Software as a Service (SaaS) ecommerce platform company is down more than 35% since then, partly because of skepticism over upcoming comparables (with so many vendors going online, it had a pretty good 2020) and partly because anything in the growth and tech space has gotten beaten up amid the reopening -- the Nasdaq 100 has underperformed the S&P 500 so far this year.