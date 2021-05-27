COLUMN: I pledge allegiance to the flag

Display the Colors is happy to report that the flags are up. For those who might have forgotten or are recent residents perhaps a historical refresher is in order. In 2009 a couple of lifelong residents noticed many communities displaying the American flag on phone poles. They thought that maybe someone should do the same thing here in the region. That someone turned into them and they started raising money towards the effort. The outpouring of support was astounding to say the least and by August of that year they were ready to install 126 brackets and flags from Boothbay Center down through Boothbay Harbor and along Rte. 96 to East Boothbay. This required the help of several people and a donated tree service bucket truck. The original plan was to have the flags up from just before Memorial Day until just after Veterans Day. The vagaries of the Maine weather soon showed them that the timeline should be shortened. A storm in October 2010 caused significant damage and the number was reduced. Now there are flags on every other pole along primary Memorial Day parade routes. Over the past 12 years the American Legion post has taken over the administration of the effort, but the original two guys are still maintaining the flags and putting them up and taking them down.