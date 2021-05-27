COLUMN: I pledge allegiance to the flag
I was fortunate to have spent 30 years working at our local newspaper, where I was given the opportunity to write this column, and in time, also for special sections. It wasn’t just another assignment to hurry and write. It was emotional, eye-opening, and by far the most rewarding assignment I’d ever had. During the planning process of bringing The Wall That Heals to our area, it was determined the newspaper would produce a special section. I will be forever grateful I was asked to write stories about at a time in history I knew very little about.www.tahlequahdailypress.com