newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

COLUMN: I pledge allegiance to the flag

By Sandy Turner
Tahlequah Daily Press
 2 days ago

I was fortunate to have spent 30 years working at our local newspaper, where I was given the opportunity to write this column, and in time, also for special sections. It wasn’t just another assignment to hurry and write. It was emotional, eye-opening, and by far the most rewarding assignment I’d ever had. During the planning process of bringing The Wall That Heals to our area, it was determined the newspaper would produce a special section. I will be forever grateful I was asked to write stories about at a time in history I knew very little about.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledge Allegiance#Pledge Of Allegiance#Military History#Liberty#Justice#Gratitude#Vietnam Veterans#Celebrate Memorial Day#Troops#Memory#Goodness#Open Arms#America#Time#People#School#Special Sections#Grandma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Militarycoastalpoint.com

Flags for Heroes

Content can be submitted to the Coastal Point via email to editorial@coastalpoint.com. By submitting any content, you are agreeing to the Submissions policies detailed under the Terms of Use link at the bottom of this site.
FestivalAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Remember the significance of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is often associated with the beginning of summer. Before going to the mall for sales or that family barbecue, remember the significance of the day: Remembrance for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country. The initial nationwide Memorial Day celebration, then called Decoration Day, was declared...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Flags of Honor

Ninety-one full-size American Flags, in honor or memory of someone special, are flying in Triangle Park this Memorial Day weekend, compliments of the Rotary Club of Downtown Lock Haven. Each flag includes a placard with the name of the person being honored… many of them local veterans and soldiers. The flags provide a dramatic display of patriotism and will fly until the evening of Tuesday, June 1. A ceremony will be held at noon on Sunday. Everyone is invited to the ceremony or to drive by or stroll through the park and read the names of those honored.
FestivalNorthern Virginia Daily

Commentary: Remembering true meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is more — far more — than a day for merchandise sales or the unofficial start of summer. It is a day we set aside to honor the brave men and women that have fallen in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Festivalknoxfocus.com

Memorial Day Has a New Look!

It is human nature when a holiday comes around to look back on how it was celebrated the year before. Nearly all of last year’s holidays were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, restrictions are being lifted in many places. Masks may no longer be required in some areas, and in-person gatherings are becoming more frequent. What we once knew as “normal” is beginning to appear again.
Festivalmyedmondsnews.com

Flag etiquette and what Memorial Day means

Memorial Day typically means a kick-off of summer activities and is met by a fervor of flying our American flag.But instead of meaning “opening season,” the day should be celebrated out of respect and gratitude for those who have given up their lives and bodies for our freedoms. Unfortunately, with...
Festivalromper.com

How To Say “Thank You” This Memorial Day

Memorial Day is commonly associated with hamburgers on the grill and water balloon fights on the lawn. But this 50-plus-year-old holiday is really about honoring those we have lost in active military service. So while you're out having fun on the first three-day weekend of the summer, be sure to take a moment to remember all those throughout our country's history who have died in the line of duty. These Memorial Day thank you quotes — from a mix of past presidents, generals, military veterans, and others — can help one reflect on the patriotism and courage of our troops.
Donald Trumpktbb.com

Working America’s shifting allegiance.

The word “ubiquitous” is defined as: “…existing or being everywhere at the same time; constantly encountered.” Ubiquitous describes media today. Thanks to Apple and its imitators, we literally hold it in our hands. Because of our phones, the elites who dominate news and social media have never occupied a higher...
Carmel-by-the-sea, CAPosted by
Voices of Monterey Bay

The Confederate Flag

I love taking walks in my Carmel neighborhood where I have lived for more than 20 years with my husband and various members of our family. The eclectic style of homes nestled warren-like in weird neighborhood collections of old cottages, interspersed with modern architecture and warm, friendly community, always makes me appreciate this place even beyond its proximity to one of the most beautiful beaches anywhere on earth.
MilitaryPortsmouth Times

Of friends and freedom

Though my life has been blessed by many a good friend, it is at this time of year I fondly give pause to thank God for one of my dearest… Lieutenant Colonial Vance Huston. This brave American proudly served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. He heroically flew...
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

The flags are up

Display the Colors is happy to report that the flags are up. For those who might have forgotten or are recent residents perhaps a historical refresher is in order. In 2009 a couple of lifelong residents noticed many communities displaying the American flag on phone poles. They thought that maybe someone should do the same thing here in the region. That someone turned into them and they started raising money towards the effort. The outpouring of support was astounding to say the least and by August of that year they were ready to install 126 brackets and flags from Boothbay Center down through Boothbay Harbor and along Rte. 96 to East Boothbay. This required the help of several people and a donated tree service bucket truck. The original plan was to have the flags up from just before Memorial Day until just after Veterans Day. The vagaries of the Maine weather soon showed them that the timeline should be shortened. A storm in October 2010 caused significant damage and the number was reduced. Now there are flags on every other pole along primary Memorial Day parade routes. Over the past 12 years the American Legion post has taken over the administration of the effort, but the original two guys are still maintaining the flags and putting them up and taking them down.
Celebrationspublicradioeast.org

Encore: This Memorial Day, Remembering The Overlooked Heroes

This episode of StoryCorps originally aired in 2018. When Army Spc. Robert Joseph Allen returned from a yearlong deployment in Iraq, his mother, Cathy Sprigg, was glad he was home safe. Until she realized that he wasn't. Sprigg said that her son — who once saw life with "his cup...
MilitaryThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Remembering the ultimate sacrifices for America and the world

There is something inside most of us that instinctively protects those we love the most, something that would cause us to fling ourselves into harm’s way to protect a child, a spouse or a particularly close loved one. This instinct would cause many to sacrifice their own safety for perhaps any human being if imminent danger threatened. It’s not something we think about, something we plan for or something we even ever consider. It’s just a part of our human nature.
FestivalWorld Link

We need to remember those who gave their all

For the second year in a row, Memorial Day observances in communities, organizations and even within family groups will look very different later this month because of the COVID pandemic. The parades, large ceremonies and other occasions, which I and so many others in the Oregon veteran community have always...
Manhasset, NYmanhassetpress.com

Flag Etiquette

My name is Kelly Clarke and I am an 8th grader in Manhasset Middle School. I am a Manhasset Girl Scout in Troop 556 and I have chosen teaching Flag Etiquette for my Girl Scout Silver Award project. I have been a Girl Scout since kindergarten and have enjoyed being...
FestivalSentinel & Enterprise

Memorial Day reminds us to respect everyone who endured war’s wrath

Memorial Day’s true meaning lies in the somber reflection and remembrance of those in the armed forces who gave their lives in the defense of this country. We honor the terrible toll in human capital — more than 600,000 – exacted by the Civil War, as well as all other lives lost in the two world wars, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and all the other theaters of conflict.
ReligionPosted by
The Wild Hunt

Column: In the Presence of Mary

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
West Palm Beach, FLpba.edu

A Memorial Day Message

Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few. Although spoken by Winston Churchill to RAF airmen engaged in the Battle of Britain, his words ring true for every nation similarly “conceived in liberty.” These are the nations, like ours, who rely on generations of the few to safeguard the lives of the many.