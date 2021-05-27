newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Photo: Ric Flair Reveals His Insane 1983 Wrestling Schedule

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair showed fans what his schedule look like in 1983 when he was the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. “A glimpse at my 1983 schedule! Only two days off! Rest is for the weak! Woooooo!” Flair wrote. From January 16 until May 14, Flair only had...

www.wrestlinginc.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Lacey Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Combat#Nwa#Wwe Tv#Woooooo#Ricflairnatrboy#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
Country
Singapore
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Accused Of ‘Racism’ By African American

WWE Hall Of Famer The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair has been regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers to have ever laced up a pair of boots in the world of professional wrestling. He is also a man full of controversies and has had trouble with a lot of pro wrestlers and pro wrestling personalities. One of them includes WWE legend Teddy Long. Bret Hart also recently called out Ric Flair for ‘flat out lie.’
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Rock To Appear On NBC Sunday Morning, Shawn Michaels Comments On Kevin Nash

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed earlier on Saturday that he will be appearing on NBC tomorrow morning to promote his new brand of Tequila, “Teremana”. “Tune in tomorrow (Sunday) morning on @NBC! As always, I enjoyed my sit down with @WillieGeist. Always good to chop up our state of affairs whilst both drinking @Teremana and toasting to our birthdays. Hope you guys enjoy the sit down! #SundayTODAY”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Drew McIntyre Reveals New Nickname

On Sunday night Drew McIntyre faced off against Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match for the WWE Title at WrestleMania Backlash, and in the end it was Lashley who walked out with the gold. This week on Monday Night Raw Bobby Lashley held an open challenge...
WWEtigernet.com

More like, Ric Flair vs Buddy Landel

Second opponent is like having a wrestling card starting with Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat with a main event of Don Kernodle vs Ben Alexander.
WWEgivemesport.com

Rhea Ripley reacts to not being called up to WWE's main roster sooner

The main roster of WWE is stacked with some incredible talent, with both RAW and SmackDown boasting some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. One thing that also happens to keep the Red and Blue Brand fresh is NXT call ups. In recent years, the WWE Universe...
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Says He Didn’t Feel Comfortable With Recent WWE Storyline

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Ric Flair talked about his recent storyline with Lacey Evans on WWE RAW:. “In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable]. The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not going to win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. She most definitely didn’t like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘Oh, that isn’t perfect for me.’ I’ve been buried in the desert by [Vince] Russo, I’ve had my head shaved – I’ve done everything. When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn’t it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on. I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him. He just made up his mind.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Opens Up On Battling Anxiety During His Career

Ric Flair discussed his battle with anxiety during his wrestling career during a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “That was my job. I loved doing it, and I didn’t see it as work. But anxiety, I have wrestled matches where I couldn’t feel my hands. I had anxiety. I had what’s called agoraphobia for a while too, where I couldn’t get myself to leave the house. I was traveling with Arn Anderson, Kevin Sullivan, and somebody else, and we were in a small town where I was wrestling JYD. We rode around for the weekend, and I called Kevin to come down to my room. Kevin flew with me home. Then, for about a month, I would have a hard time driving out of my driveway and go into the airport to catch flights. I felt like if I wasn’t in my house or my backyard, I was lost. I could not attach myself to it. I was not having any fun. It is hard to explain, but wrestling when you can’t feel your hands, especially when I’m gonna do a flip or I’m gonna push off somebody for a backdrop, or take a press slam or something, it was brutal.”
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Impact Wrestling’s TV Taping Schedule

According to a report from Fightful, Impact Wrestling will be taping new content for AXS TV this week. The company is planning to tape their TV over the course of four days. Impact Wrestling has been taping TV once a month recently, which is different from what they were doing last year. With the tapings that will take place this week, the roster will have the entire month of June off. The next set of TV tapings will take place during the week of Slammiversary.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Whether She’s Planning To Wrestle Again, & More

During a recent interview with Spencer Love, ROH Superstar Maria Kanellis commented on whether she’s planning to wrestle again, her biggest business influences in wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who has influenced her on the business side of wrestling: “You take...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Ric Flair reflects on his long wrestling career

Ric Flair was recently engaged in a storyline with his daughter Charlotte and former rival Lacey Evans. The aforementioned feud has generated a long debate within the WWE Universe and has also received a large amount of criticism from fans. Despite advancing in age, the 16-time world champion has been...
WWEComicBook

Charlotte Flair Responds to CM Punk Poking Fun at Her WWE Raw Commentary Photo

Last week Charlotte Flair posted a screencap of herself at the commentary desk during the May 10 episode of Monday Night Raw with the simple message, "Caption This." Former WWE star CM Punk, who had a memorable run at commentary just before the "Summer of Punk" in 2011, decided to join in on the fun while mocking Vince McMahon by writing, ""GODDAMNIT PAL WATCH THE MONITORS AND STOP SAYING WRESTLING PAL"
WWEcultaholic.com

Ric Flair Believes Daniel Bryan Will Stay With WWE

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was a guest on a recent special edition of Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson’s My World podcast. Filling in for Double J, Flair fielded questions on the past and present of wrestling, including Daniel Bryan’s current WWE contract status. While speculation is rife about what...
WWEf4wonline.com

NJPW reveals lineups for upcoming Road to Wrestle Grand Slam shows

NJPW has revealed full cards for their upcoming Road to Wrestle Grand Slam events. The first night’s main event, on May 22, will have Hiroshi Tanahashi teaming with Ryusuke Taguchi to take on Shingo Takagi and BUSHI. An eight man tag headlines the May 24 card. May 25 has Tanahashi teaming with Kota Ibushi to take on Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan. May 26 has Tetsuya Naito and SANADA teaming up to take on Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI.
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Date For All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear PPV Event Revealed

All Elite Wrestling recently announced the huge news that they will be returning to live touring with three upcoming Dynamite tapings on the road this July. On July 7th, AEW will be running Dynamite from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, then on July 14th, the company will be running Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and finally on July 21st, Dynamite will take place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Ric Flair speaks about Brock Lesnar's character

Brock Lesnar does not currently have a contract with WWE, as his agreement expired last year after WrestleMania 36. The last match of the former Universal champion dates back to the 2020 edition of the 'Showcase of the Immortals', in which he lost his belt to Scotsman Drew McIntyre. The...
NFLPopculture

Fox Fall TV Schedule for 2021 Revealed

On Monday, FOX officially unveiled its line-up for the 2021-2022 television season. The network's upcoming schedule includes some returning favorites in The Masked Singer and 9-1-1 in addition to a sports-heavy slate. Read on to find out all of the details about Fox's fall schedule. Monday nights on Fox will...
NFLoutkick.com

Best Of Screencaps: Amanda Taylor’s Big Week, Ric Flair Fully Vaxxed & Jerry Jones Gets Blinged

Clay closed down a big week for the United States and its War on COVID by double-fisting Saturday night at some cover hairband show. You really have to love seeing so many suburbanites back to doing what they do best on Saturday nights: crush a few Claws, dance their hearts out and then regret it all Sunday morning when the kids start badgering them to get up and make the traditional Sunday morning biscuits and gravy.