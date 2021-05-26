Cancel
Niagara, NY

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Lawn bowling green

By NOTL Museum
Cover picture for the articleThis is a photograph of the former lawn bowling green that existed on the corner of Johnson and Regent streets in the heritage district of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Four gentlemen are playing a match while others watch in the background. The date of the image is unknown but the tower in the back is the water tower that once stood on King Street (see last week’s photo). Other King Street buildings can be seen in the background. Today, you can walk this same green space when you enjoy a moment of reflection at the Voices of Freedom Park, which was built to commemorate our community’s significant Black history.

