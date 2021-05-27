Cancel
Cult mom Lori Vallow found incompetent to stand trial

By Leigh Egan
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 22 days ago
“Doomsday mom” Lori Vallow has been found incompetent to stand trial after prosecutors charged her with murder and numerous related offenses.

According to an order written by Seventh Judicial District Judge Steven Boyce, “assessment determined at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed and recommends restorative treatment.”

Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing new charges in the deaths of Vallow’s two children, as well as Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and 7-year-old JJ Vallow‘s bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard in June 2020. Daybell is also facing first-degree murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell, who he claimed died in her sleep in October 2019, and declined an autopsy.

Both Daybell and Vallow are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Tammy’s death.

Court documents obtained by Nate Eaton with East Idaho News indicate that prosecutors contested the psychological evaluation results and requested a new hearing.

It’s unclear what type of restorative treatment the judge wants Vallow to undergo, or where the treatment will take place.

The murder indictment against the defendants does not indicate how any of the three victims died but does strongly implicate Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, as a key participant in all three murders. Cox died in December 2019, one day after Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed. A medical examiner determined Cox died of natural causes.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were wed in Hawaii two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s sudden death. The children are believed to have been killed on separate dates in September 2019.

Check back for updates.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast.

[Feature Photo: Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure. (Dennis FujimotoThe Garden Island via AP, Pool)]

*Additional reporting by Ellen Killoran*

