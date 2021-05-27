Illinois Department of Transportation worker hurt by hit and run driver

Wayne City High School held its awards day program Friday. Over $535,000 in awards were announced during the program. Among the scholarships awarded and the scholarship recipients were: Jaxson Youngblood, receiving the Wayne County VFW Scholarship in the amount of $2000. Youngblood and Jayden Bailey also were winners of the Orlen Brach and Babe Ward Vocational Scholarships. Adam Loker received the IAA Foundation Harris Thomas Scholarship in the amount of $2000. Jayden Bailey received the Edward and Emma Cole Memoral Scholarship in the amount of $3200 for two years. Several other scholarships worth up to $1000 each were awarded. Jaden Boyd, Madelyn Caudle, Jarrett Lewis, Adam Loker, Kalyn Meritt and Kelcee Seymour were named Illinois State Scholars.