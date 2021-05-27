newsbreak-logo
Illinois Department of Transportation worker hurt by hit and run driver

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was injured Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a worksite in Fairfield. Jerry Desch, 56 of Wayne City was working to patch potholes on East Main Street at S.E. Second Street in Fairfield when he was hit. Illinois State Police report Desch was climbing onto an end loader and was hit by a passing white passenger car that was traveling westbound. The driver did not stop and continued westbound on Main Street. Surveillance video reviewed from a nearby convenience...

