UNC to Open 2021 Season with Three Night Games

By Ross Martin
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig expectations and a primetime schedule await the 2021 North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC will open the season at Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the ACC announced on Thursday. The game time for five more of UNC's 2021 football games has also been announced. Carolina's home opener versus Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 11 is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on the Regional Sports Networks. In week three, the Tar Heels will host Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 pm on the ACC Network.

