Over the last four years, the total value of the crypto market has risen from $100 billion to $1.7 trillion, representing an annualized return of 103%. Of course, it hasn't been a smooth ride. The market crashed in 2018, dropping 65% in just one month. That cycle repeated itself in 2021, but this time the market plunged 50% in just 12 days, erasing over $1.2 trillion in value.