11 Best Online Day Trading Platforms of 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, England, June 1, 2021 McapMediaWire Â Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its prized stake holding, VirtuaBroker https://virtuabroker.com, has launched its revolutionary Cryptocurrency Trading Platform. VirtuaBroker, whose platform is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), offers a full range of trading services, such as portfolio management, price search function, and much more. Their platform supports nearly all the major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase ($2 billion Revenue in 2019), Binance ($4.2 billion Crypto Assets), Bitfinex ($404 million Net Profits in 2018) and Kraken ($1.25 billion estimated Annual Revenues). With the recent announcements of Tesla and Mastercard joining the Crypto revolution, the management of NSAV believes that this will be a major step in fulfilling the Company's ambition of being a leading player in the over $200 billion annual cryptocurrency market.