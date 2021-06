It’s hard to believe, but this summer marks ten amazing years since the launch of ETF Prime. Some already know the backstory, but the podcast actually began as a local radio show in Kansas City. Its roots go back to early 2011 when I found myself in a packed Starbucks discussing ETFs with a business acquaintance. Even though ETFs had been around since 1993, we were debating whether the average person even knew what an ETF was.