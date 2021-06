One of the best parts about summer is being able to go to local town fairs for some seasonal adventure. While rides and games are fun, there's one particular thing that everyone really looks forward to, and that's the food that is usually available when you get there. Who can resist the thought of deep fried Oreos? It's an iconic treat, and it's nearly impossible to deny the temptation of the crispy golden batter. It's one of the things that summer dreams are made of.