Motorsport has always brought us highs and lows, but rarely are they as extreme as the final few moments of the Indy 500 in 2011; the 100th anniversary of the fabled race. The drama centred around rookie JR Hildebrand, who - in his first appearance in the event, driving for Panther Racing - looked set to make a daring, fuel-saving strategy stick as more experienced rivals were forced to give up the chase one by one.