Local law enforcement form Lake Quinsigamond task force
SHREWSBURY, Mass. - A joint Task Force has been created to increase public safety and marine compliance on Lake Quinsigamond. This weekend and through the remainder of the boating season, Task Force patrols made up of officers and vessels from Shrewsbury and Worcester police departments, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, will be working to ensure the safety of residents and visitors enjoying the lake.spectrumnews1.com