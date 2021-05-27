Cancel
Bank of Canada Sees No Reason to Rush with CBDC

By Pexels.com/Social Soup
ihodl.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Canada will not issue its own digital currency (CBDC) as it does not see a "strong case" for it, Reuters reports. According to Deputy Governor, Timothy Lane, the bank will continue studying on how its digital currency might look and work. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to...

ihodl.com
Lael Brainard
