Gina Accawi: Designing software architecture for advanced manufacturing cybersecurity
As a computer engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Gina Accawi has long been the quiet and steady force behind some of the Department of Energy's most widely used online tools and applications. She has written the code that industry throughout the United States relies on – from MEASUR, the platform allowing manufacturers to assess the efficiency of energy systems and equipment within a plant, to the Building Science Advisor, the website advising builders on how to construct energy efficient envelope systems.