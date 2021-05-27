Sheng’s Daily: Donate to San Jose Shooting Victims

The San Jose Sharks are coming off back-to-back mediocre seasons. The just-concluded 2021 season had the Sharks finish on a pace equivalent to 71 points in an 82 game season. The prior season, they finished on pace for 74 points in an 82 game season. The typical cut-off for a playoff team is about 95 points. In other words, the Sharks were and are a long way from being even a fringe playoff contender. Even further from actually making the playoffs. And quite clearly, further still from being a legit Stanley Cup contender. This is the landscape for the San Jose Sharks. The question the San Jose Sharks front office, and pretty much every other organization faces is, “how do we build a Stanley Cup champion?” For the Sharks, the path is clearly a lengthy one. To get there, the San Jose Sharks essential element begins with one word: honesty.