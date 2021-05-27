newsbreak-logo
Charlotte County, FL

Firefighters respond to car fire in Punta Gorda

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Charlotte County firefighters battled a car fire on Highway 31 five miles south of Bermont Road Thursday morning.

Highway 31 was closed for over an hour while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

The State Fire Marshal said car’s catch on fire every 56 minutes in Florida. The best way to prevent a car fire is to have your car serviced regularly by a trained mechanic and immediately repair any fluid leaks.

If your car catches fire, fire officials said you should pull over as quickly as you can when it’s safe and turn off the engine. Everyone should get out of the car and crews said you shouldn’t try to fight the fire by yourself.

Charlotte County Fire said you should call 911, don’t open the hood or trunk if you think a fire is underneath, and move 100 feet from the burning car and well away from traffic.

