Can Kane Keep It Up Next Year?
Kyle and JD continue their San Jose Sharks’ season reviews with Evander Kane: Can he replicate this year’s success? We look back at this year’s stats and what led to his success. We discuss his turning point after the early-season Vegas game (5:00) and what would be considered a successful season for him next year and beyond (7:00). We look at his increased discipline and debate if it’s replicable or an outlier (11:00) and what he needs to do for his contract to be considered a success for the San Jose Sharks (14:00).sanjosehockeynow.com