Can Kane Keep It Up Next Year?

By JD Young
sanjosehockeynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle and JD continue their San Jose Sharks’ season reviews with Evander Kane: Can he replicate this year’s success? We look back at this year’s stats and what led to his success. We discuss his turning point after the early-season Vegas game (5:00) and what would be considered a successful season for him next year and beyond (7:00). We look at his increased discipline and debate if it’s replicable or an outlier (11:00) and what he needs to do for his contract to be considered a success for the San Jose Sharks (14:00).

sanjosehockeynow.com
