Reelect JFK
Reelect JFK has players controlling President Kennedy from November, 1963 to Election Day in 1964. The player only plays one day from each of the 50 weeks of this term. Gameplay is progressed through meetings, at the end of which the player must make a decision that will affect the progress of that cause (Civil Rights, Vietnam, or Reelection), as well as the player's approval rating at home and abroad. Some days are also taken up completely by crisis meetings, which the player must attend. Other special considerations, like whistle-stop tours and national budget allocations, must also be addressed at points throughout the year.www.giantbomb.com