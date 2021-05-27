Cancel
Twitter (TWTR) Announces Adjournment of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders With Respect to Board Declassification Proposal

 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced that today it convened its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") as scheduled and considered all items of business with the exception of Proposal 5, the proposed amendment to its certificate of incorporation to declassify the Twitter Board of Directors as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement (the "Proposal").

Twitter Adjourns AGM On Board Declassification Proposal

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) announced adjournment of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders with respect to board declassification proposal. The Annual Meeting will be reconvened on June 24, 2021. Twitter noted that Thursday it convened its Annual Meeting of Stockholders as scheduled and considered all items of business with the...