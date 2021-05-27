Twitter (TWTR) Announces Adjournment of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders With Respect to Board Declassification Proposal
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced that today it convened its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") as scheduled and considered all items of business with the exception of Proposal 5, the proposed amendment to its certificate of incorporation to declassify the Twitter Board of Directors as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement (the "Proposal").www.streetinsider.com