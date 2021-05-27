newsbreak-logo
National Guard Holds Vaccination Clinic

By Eli Hartman
Odessa American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the national guard held a vaccination clinic Thursday morning at St. James Missionary Baptist Church giving out free doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Following a federal approval allowing children 12 to 15 to receive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 30.87% of individuals 12 and up have been fully vaccinated in Ector County as of May 26 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

