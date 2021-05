A re-opening economy has the potential to turn into an overheated one, but investors can navigate these rougher waters with the Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP). “There is a lot of seasonal hiring at this time of the year,” said Dr. Jan Hatzius, Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs. “I think that it’s quite plausible that employers may be prioritizing post-pandemic hiring over seasonal hiring to some degree that then shows up as weaker numbers. That’s still going to be with us, I think, for the next couple of months.”