Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that, in order to further demonstrate the Company's solid cash balance and the ability to consistently generate strong cash flow, in addition to the quarterly dividend policy previously approved by the Company's board of directors in August 2020, the Company's board of directors approved an additional quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing immediately. Under such policy, the total cash dividend amount expected to be paid will be approximately US$200.0 million and quarterly dividend will be set at a fixed amount of approximately US$16.67 million in each fiscal quarter. The board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.20 per ADS, or US$0.0100 per common share, which is expected to be paid on December 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be December 10, 2020. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.