newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

15 Cheerful Picks From Uniqlo’s New Marimekko Collab

By Andréanne Dion
chatelaine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniqlo’s latest limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko just dropped, which can only mean one thing: summer is coming. Inspired by Nordic midsummer traditions, the line features seven bold prints from Marimekko’s archives rendered in juicy hues and splashed across some of the retailer’s most beloved basics, including boxy tees, A-line dresses and linen-blend shorts, as well as wide-brimmed hats, shoulder bags and espadrilles. Shop our favourite picks from the colourful collection below.

www.chatelaine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#V Neck Dress#Design#Uniqlo Collection#Denim#Long Pants#Finnish#Uniqlo Com Linen#Uniqlo Com Geometric#Uniqlo Com Floral#Uniqlo Com Espadrilles#Uniqlo Com Button#Uniqlo Com Pants#Uniqlo Com Jumpsuit#Marimekko Collab#Floral Dress#Prints#Boxy Tees#Linen Blend Shorts#Uniqlo Com T Shirt#Retailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionsthecentraltrend.com

Prada’s Summer 2021 collection pushes boundaries, breaking through fashion norms

While 2021 has been made up of different fashion aesthetics, one of the main brands that stay relevant in modern looks is Prada. Little details such as corsets, straps, and long belts have made up a majority of 2021’s bold choices in aesthetics that go hand-in-hand together and can be seen in a lot of Prada’s collections. Prada is known for their punk-looking designs that dabble in a subcategory of an indie girl gone edgy, which is more common for social media exposed teens.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ella Emhoff Graduates From Parsons With the Essentials: a Designer Dress and Funky Beaded Necklace

Ella Emhoff graduated from Parsons School of Design The New School, and her family and friends gathered to celebrate. Her dad, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and VP Kamala Harris posted images from the special day on Instagram. Ella's brother Cole and partner, GQ editor Sam Hine, were also there to cheer her on. From scrolling through her series of pics, we now know Ella made a fine outfit choice, including a pouf-sleeved satin dress from The Vampire's Wife and a bunch of layered necklaces, like the quirky beaded design she customized with Beepy Bella. Ella wore the same choker with a white tee, denim vest, lime gingham skater skirt, Gucci horse-bit loafers, and socks to pose in front of her knitwear projects.
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Take It Easy in Madewell x LAUDE the Label’s Collaboration

Madewell teams up with sustainable fashion brand LAUDE the Label for a chic collaboration. Featuring relaxed yet elegant pieces, this collection puts a spotlight on organic materials. Choose from linen dresses, easy rompers, and lightweight separates. A muted color palette includes shades of light blue, soft beige, and off-white. Sizes...
MakeupMOJEH

Valentino Is The Latest Brand To Hop On The Beauty Bandwagon

Valentino Beauty will release product details later this month followed by the launch in August. Valentino Beauty has announced its upcoming make-up line and, in true Valentino fashion, it sounds nothing short of spectacular. Valentino Beauty shared that its make-up will be launching in August with a complete line, which will include 40 foundation shades, eyeshadow palettes and a staggering 50 lipsticks all designed with a “couture approach”. The palettes and lipsticks will also be refillable.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Take A Look At the Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II

First announced a three-year creative partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) back in January 2020, and since then, the duo have produced a bespoke Trophy Travel Case, a double-door wardrobe trunk stamped with dual iconography, and a debut capsule collection comprised of limited-edition clothing, leather goods, accessories and shoes, each of which exist at the intersection of French craftsmanship and American sports. Today, the French fashion house has announced the next installment to the genre-crossing partnership: the Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II.
Designers & CollectionsHODINKEE

Interview Fashion Designer Marina Hoermanseder on Her New Rado Collab

You know a Marina Hoermanseder dress when you see one. Her signature? Unmistakable buckle work – not just the errant buckle on a dress or trench, but tops and skirts made of buckles. Her comfort and familiarity with leather and closures and minuscule details make her pastel-hued dive into the world of watches a no-brainer, yet the Captain Cook Marina Hoermanseder still manages to surprise.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Exclusive: Olivia Palermo expands her international fashion legacy with a newly launched beauty project

The international fashion trendsetter, Olivia Palermo, is considered to be one of the most stylish women in the world. More than a decade has passed since Patrick McMullan photographed her at various events in New York City while she was interning for Quest magazine. Since then, Palermo’s career has skyrocketed, resulting in hundreds of covers and editorials for the most important fashion publications in the world.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Marks & Spencer just launched the most epic collection of summer dresses

While now might not feel like the perfect time to be discussing summer fashion - what with the British weather seemingly malfunctioning in a big way - we've heard vague whispers of brighter skies from the end of next week and that's just enough temptation to see us - perhaps naively - planning our new season wardrobe. No, we don't take much persuading...
ApparelPopSugar

It Looks Like Retro Prints Are the Swimsuit Trend To Try This Summer

No matter how divisive the trend, fashion loves a comeback. Fortunately, the latest trend in swimwear is one we can totally get behind. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the triumphant return of retro prints and patterns (think: '70s-inspired motifs reminiscent of vintage Pucci and Versace). According to the search engine Stylight, retro-print bathing suits have generated a whopping 1,000 percent increase in clicks from online shoppers compared to this time last year.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Louis Vuitton Rolls Out New Collab Collection With NBA

The theory of transversality is at the center of the new collaborative collection from Louis Vuitton and the NBA. The collection, unveiled this week, expands the universe created by the ongoing partnership between Louis Vuitton and the NBA, notably marking its second season with an exploration of the shared memories of the two cultural icons circa the 1990s.
RetailMonster Children

Vans x Boys of Summer Drop New Collab

Vans and Boys of Summer have unveiled three new colourways across the Classic Skate Old Skool, Rowan Pro, and Varix silhouettes. All of the colourways display one skater’s name on the left shoe and the other on the right—like the solid navy Rowan/Aidan colourway with ‘Rowan/Aidan’ in cursive on the heel mustaches and ‘Boys of Summer’ on the sidewall. (A little easter egg we love in the design: all three shoes in the collection feature a quote that is meaningful to the duo on the interior tongue label.) The collection also features graphics from Alexis Ross, nodding to the iconic pop culture film excerpts spread throughout Boys of Summer’s videos.
Designers & Collectionsvmagazine.com

Prada's Organic Denim Collection Celebrates Sustainability

Prada has launched their May 2021 Organic Denim Collection, a sleek, contemporary series of ready-to-wear garments showcasing the brand's ongoing commitment to eco-friendly practices. Sustainability is celebrated across the range of denim pieces, styled with Prada's signature luxury craftsmanship using consciously sourced denim. The organic cotton is 100% GOTS (Global...
Designers & CollectionsElle

Brock Collection Joins Forces With H&M for A Dreamy Collaboration

If there were such thing as “easing back into normal life post-pandemic” couture, Brock Collection might have unearthed it. The LA-based luxury women's brand, known for its breezy designs that blend effortlessness with an edge and make opulence unpretentious, is teaming up with H&M for a new womenswear collection, launching in the U.S. on June 24.