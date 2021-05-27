15 Cheerful Picks From Uniqlo’s New Marimekko Collab

Vans and Boys of Summer have unveiled three new colourways across the Classic Skate Old Skool, Rowan Pro, and Varix silhouettes. All of the colourways display one skater’s name on the left shoe and the other on the right—like the solid navy Rowan/Aidan colourway with ‘Rowan/Aidan’ in cursive on the heel mustaches and ‘Boys of Summer’ on the sidewall. (A little easter egg we love in the design: all three shoes in the collection feature a quote that is meaningful to the duo on the interior tongue label.) The collection also features graphics from Alexis Ross, nodding to the iconic pop culture film excerpts spread throughout Boys of Summer’s videos.