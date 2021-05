The first session of summer school at West Virginia begins tomorrow, and a handful of football players have used the opportunity to enroll and get a head start on their academics as well as their transition to how the Mountaineers handle nutrition, strength and conditioning and, of course, football. That ambition, which now predates the players who arrive and enroll in June, July or August, is indicative of the evolving nature of the sport. It touches all 12 months on the calendar now.