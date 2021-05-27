Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

‘I will not stand aloof … ’

By Luke Moon
jns.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I stood by myself against 100 pro-Palestinian activists in Teaneck, N.J., one passage from the book of Obadiah kept playing over and over in my head. “On the day that you stood aloof, on the day that strangers carried off his wealth and foreigners entered his gates and cast lots for Jerusalem, you were like one of them.” The activists had gathered on the grounds of the municipal building to stand in solidarity with their kinsman in Gaza and the West Bank. The time for the gathering was set for Saturday afternoon as many Jews of Teaneck were enjoying their Sabbath rest. Having witnessed such gatherings devolve into roving gangs of Palestinians harassing Jews, I chose to go to Teaneck to stand with the Jews.

www.jns.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Israel#Brothers And Sisters#God#Pro Palestinian#Sabbath#Christians#Edomites#Gentiles#Fijians#Shabbat#Orthodox Jewish#Israelites#Fascists#Nazis#The Philos Project#Stand#Callous Indifference#Strangers#Believers#Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Palestine
Related
Oneida, NYRomesentinel.com

Salka stands with Israel

ONEIDA — Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, issued a statement announcing his support for Israel. “It is crucial that we, as a state and nation, stand united in our support for Israel,” said Salka. “Israel is not only our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel is a cornerstone of democracy...
ReligionPost Register

Opinion: Republicans stand with Israel

My children sometimes ask which child is my favorite. I tell them it changes from month to month as my favorite, the one I pray for and worry about and try hard to support, is whatever child is in trouble at that moment. If you think hard, you will agree that while you love all of your children, your thoughts and concerns are often directed toward the child who is being bullied, the one who struggles to find friends, the one the world seems to pick on.
ReligionOdessa American

NUGGETS: United We Stand

This nation has seen a lot these last few years. In the last four years, there has been demonstration made very clear to all of the differences between good and evil. I believe God is allowing some things to happen on purpose, to help people recognize the difference between good and evil.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Q & A: Should We Stand Or Sit For The Second Ashrei? (Part I)

Question: Should one stand or sit for the Ashrei recited after Keriat haTorah, and is the answer to this question affected by the requirement to show kavod, or respect, to the Torah scroll, which is being wrapped up as Ashrei begins?. Anonymous. Answer: We begin with a review of the...
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

Non-Jews Should Condemn Outbreak of Antisemitism

SAN DIEGO — One Wednesday morning, my son walked into his social studies class, only to find a large swastika drawn in thick black ink on his desk. His teacher immediately responded to the incident, which was quickly added to the growing list of antisemitic incidents throughout the district in those weeks and months.
Religionicr.org

Israel's Confession of Faith

“Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD: And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” (Deuteronomy 6:4-5) As stated in the law, Deuteronomy 6:4-9 was to be recited by all Jews both morning...
Middle Eastjewishboston.com

Plagiarism and Misinformation About Israel at The Independent

“Al Nakba“—written and directed by Rawan Damen, produced and first run on Al Jazeera Arabic in 2008, and reversioned by Al Jazeera World to English in 2013—is precisely the sort of documentary one would expect to be promoted by Al Jazeera, the Qatari government-funded news channel. The four-part documentary is...
ReligionYNET News

Religious Zionism is a house divided

Every child in the religious Zionist community receives education based on the holy triangle of the land of Israel, the Torah of Israel and the people of Israel. This isosceles triangle contains a whole world of values, which have in recent years slowly begun to change. For years, the Land...
Religiondiplomaticourier.com

The Philosophers of the Golden Age of Islam

He Golden Age of Islam, generally understood to be the period stretching from the 8th century to the 14th century during, represents an era when culture, science, and economy flourished under Muslim rulers. A rich body of scholarly work exists to help us understand all the developments that occurred during that period because of their impacts on today’s world.
Religiontabletalkmagazine.com

Union with Christ: A Neglected Truth

I was born and raised in Scotland, but I’ve lived in the United States for many years, and my family has begun to plan to become citizens. But I must confess to feeling a surprising reticence during discussions of those plans. Probing my feelings on the subject has been revealing for me. I have seen that my reluctance has nothing to do with a lack of love for my adopted country. My family and I have felt welcomed and at home here since we moved from the U.K. ten years ago. So why the reluctance? I think it has to do with a deep sense of rootedness in my native land. Its people and culture and history, its landscape and language, have shaped my identity so that even when I do finally become a naturalized American, I will never be an American. I will always be Scottish.
Religiontodayintheword.org

Daily Devotional | True Worship

“What have you done for me lately?” It’s easy to forget how well someone has served us in the past, when we are disappointed with them in the present! Some companies take this approach with their employees: “It does not matter how great of a job you did last year, or last week—what value are you bringing to the company now?” The question for us today is: How often do we take that approach with God?
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Why Israel NEEDS the Jerusalem Flag March

On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion made the fateful decision to declare the establishment of the State of Israel. He did so despite immense pressure opposing the move and the prophecies of doom regarding the nascent Jewish state. Ben-Gurion passed the test that the State of Israel, 73 years later,...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Revolting Revolutions

Rashi’s opening comment to Parashat Korach (Num. 16:1) refers the reader to Midrash Tanchuma, which characterizes Korach’s perfidious actions as both a pesha and a meridah. In this context, both words mean “rebellion.”. A third Hebrew word, mamre, also indicates rebellion: The Talmud (Sanhedrin 49a) derives the rule that a...
Middle EastFilm Threat

Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin

Those looking for a primer or a refresher on Israeli history will find precisely that in director Jonathan Gruber’s documentary Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin. Gruber focuses on the life of former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin to recount the history of Israel and its place in a very volatile region. As prime minister, Begin shepherded Israel through some of its most hopeful and horrific moments. His legacy is a source of debate, but his influence on Israel’s internal politics and foreign policy is undeniable.
Middle EastYNET News

No to Jewish and Arab provocation in Jerusalem

Nearly all the right-wing pundits have recently found themselves indignantly demanding why we can’t wave Israeli flags in Jerusalem. Some of them have even taken it one step further, asking why can one wave the Palestinian flag in the heart of Tel Aviv but not the Israeli flag in Jerusalem?