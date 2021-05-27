Superb Speechless Storytelling in Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal The Complete First Season
Life for us is quite comfy and convenient here in the modern age. Humanity has come a long way from the days where life was survival of the fittest. Prepare to activate your survival mode with Adult Swim’s #1 prehistoric animated series, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: The Complete First Season available on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Impressively, Primal currently maintains a perfect 100% rating by critics and 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Having recently won 3 Juried Emmy.www.niecyisms.com