newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, MN

Grant program funds ‘Parenting and Racial Justice’ class

hometownsource.com
 2 days ago

The Stillwater Area Community Foundation has established a new grant program with the goal of influencing positive attitudes on matters of race among young children. The inaugural recipient of the Racial and Social Justice grant is Stillwater Area Public School’s Early Childhood Family Education Program. The ECFE program offered a series of classes last year on “Parenting for Racial Justice.” More than 60 people participated with powerful testimonials.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Lake Elmo, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Stillwater, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#Race#School Education#Education And Schools#Ecfe#Grant Lake Elmo#Discrimination#Systemic Racism#Middle School#Positive Attitudes#Registration Information#Free Registration#Gifts#Books#Stillwater Township#America#Bayport Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Parenting
Related
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

Licensed child care provider session set for May 19

Washington County residents interested in becoming a licensed family child care provider in the county may take the first step and view a Webex meeting 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Registration is required by May 12. Registration is possible on the Washington County website by seeing www.co.washington.mn.us and searching “child...
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Stillwater, MNPioneer Press

Stillwater: Community development director is hired

Tim Gladhill, community development director in Ramsey, was hired Monday to fill that same role in Stillwater. Gladhill, 39, served as Ramsey’s community development director for seven years. He will start in Stillwater in late June. His salary is around $127,000 a year. Gladhill impressed Stillwater officials with his “knowledge-based...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Chamber announces Community Award Nominees

The fifth annual Chamber Gala & Community Award Celebration is an opportunity to recognize community leaders and celebrate business and individual with its annual Community Awards, and the chamber has released the list of this year’s nominees. The event will be held from 5-10 p.m. May 20 at JX Event...
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

County Board accepts funds for vaccine programs

The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted $1.3 million for COVID-19 response and vaccination distribution May 3. The county is receiving federal funding through the Minnesota Department of Health for COVID-19 response and vaccine implementation. Funding will be used for vaccine distribution costs and initiatives to increase vaccinations in the community.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Valley Friendship Club turns 11

Valley Friendship Club is turning 11 years old, and it will host an anniversary celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 15 at the Hub’s parking lot, 5620 Memorial Ave, Stillwater. When the idea of Valley Friendship Club was formed 11 years ago, club organizers knew it would fulfill...
Stillwater, MNcountrymessenger.com

NEA Big Read in St. Croix Valley

The Latehomecomer, a Hmong family memoir by Minnesota author Kao Kalia Yang, will take center stage for the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley 2021. The annual one book, one community program presented by ArtReach St. Croix encourages St. Croix Valley residents to read a common book and then join together—either virtually or in-person—for events inspired by the themes of the book.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

State grocers Association honors companies for efforts to fight hunger

The Minnesota Grocers Association has announced the Silver Plate Award winners of its 2020 Bag Hunger Campaign contest, with Stillwater’s Cub Foods receiving the Best Marketing Campaign Silver Plate. The contest is part of a state-wide campaign coordinated annually by the grocers association that engages Minnesotans in the fight to...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Lakeview Health Foundation announces Champions of Care

Honors given to those who go above and beyond to provide the quality compassionate care. Community members, colleagues and patients nominated Champions of Care from Lakeview Hospital or HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater, and the winners were announced March 25 at Lakeview Health Foundation’s 13th virtual annual community meeting. Winners were chosen...
Washington County, MNcountrymessenger.com

Public Notices: May 5 Edition

Washington County, Minnesota hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for funding intended to meet the objectives of the Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. This application will outline activities that aim to improve access to existing transportation services and to increase mobility options that connect individuals with disabilities and older adults to their communities, including greater connection to employment, education, goods and services, medical care, recreation, and to their families and friends safely, affordably, and conveniently. Agencies that provide transportation services who would wish to partner with the County, coordinate services, and/or comment about the application should contact Sheila Holbrook-White, Mobility Coordinator- Washington County Community Services. Holbrook-White can be reached via email at Sheila.Holbrook-White@co.washington.mn.us or via US Mail at 14949 62nd Street North Stillwater, MN 55082.
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

Assistance available to help renters, landlords pay bills

A new rental assistance program, RentHelpMN, has opened for applications, making it possible for low- and moderate-income renters to get caught up on overdue rent and utilities dating back to March 13, 2020. Washington County renters may apply directly or learn more about the application process by seeing renthelpmn.org or...