Grant program funds ‘Parenting and Racial Justice’ class
The Stillwater Area Community Foundation has established a new grant program with the goal of influencing positive attitudes on matters of race among young children. The inaugural recipient of the Racial and Social Justice grant is Stillwater Area Public School’s Early Childhood Family Education Program. The ECFE program offered a series of classes last year on “Parenting for Racial Justice.” More than 60 people participated with powerful testimonials.www.hometownsource.com